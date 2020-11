It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mom on November 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Ritchie. Cherished mom of Don, Leslie Cake, Cathy McEachern, and the late David. Proud Gramma of Bobby, Tara, Vicki, Dean, Dennis, Ryan, Renee, Tyler, Brandon and 12 great-grandchildren. In keeping with our mother's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will not be a service. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com