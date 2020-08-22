After suffering a severe stroke, Doreen was in care at Hamilton General Hospital and subsequently Chartwell Brant Centre in Burlington where she passed peacefully on Sunday evening August 16, 2020. In her 90th year, Doreen was well loved by her husband Roy (married for 63 years), and four children, Dean (Gerry), Liza, Clayton and Jason. Her grandchildren Angela, Leslie, Graeme, Rebecca, Jenna, Brynne, Amelia and Damian. Great-grandchildren Abigail, Ruby Rose, Judah and a great-granddaughter soon to be born. Doreen managed Ancaster Livestock for 19 years. She was an active tennis player, a member of the Red Hat Society, and an avid Tai Chi member in Dundas. A very caring and loving woman, Doreen will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A private family gathering will follow her cremation and internment in Grove Cemetery in Dundas. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice
in Doreen's memory is preferred. Arrangements are entrusted to Marlatt Funeral Home in Dundas. Messages to the family may be left at www.marlattfhdundas.com