It is with profound sadness for the family to announce the peaceful passing of our mother Zaira on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020, in her 86th year. Our wonderful mother is now reunited with her husband, and our dearest father, Pasqualino. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Bianca and Frank Bozzo, and Danny and Mary DiGiacinto. Much loved "Nonni" of Justin (Lisa), Patrick (Amanda), and Cristiano (Alexia). Beloved daughter of the late Eduardo and Angela, and daughter-in-law of the late Giovanni and Annunziata. Dearest sister and sister-in-law of Rosina (the late Serafino), the late Lisa (the late Pasquale), and Dina (the late Romano), all of Italy. Predeceased by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Francesca (Antonio), Irma (Domenico), Antonella (Giovanni), Primo (Gianna), Constantino, and Sandrino. Will be fondly remembered by her sisters-in-law Giuseppina and Lina. Zaira will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins in Canada, USA, and Italy, as well as by her neighbours and friends. We will always remember our mother for her steadfast devotion to her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Her vibrant smile left an indelible impact on the hearts of everyone she met. The family wish to thank the staff at Heritage Green Nursing Home for caring for our mother. We would like to especially thank the staff at Juravinski Hospital, specifically the C-1 CICU unit, for their compassionate care of our mother in her final days. Due to ongoing public health concerns regarding COVID-19, private services will be held for immediate family only. Friends and extended relatives will be invited to attend a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family.