With broken hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Sarah "Lorraine" Clark (nee Schonfeldt) on October 14, 2020 in her 89th year. Reunited after 15 years with her husband Harry. Devoted and loving Mom to Cathy (Helmut), Janice (Andy), Gary (Paola), and Brian. Cherished and adored Nana to Adrienne (Darren), Jackie (Todd), Karyn, Nicole (Chad), Heather, Leah, and Sandra. Much loved Nannie to Michael, Hannah, Tucker, and Myles. These names are her legacy. Predeceased by sister Betty (Don). Survived by sisters and brothers-in-law Dot, Norm (Gail), Judy (Ron), and Dan (Ann). Predeceased by brothers-in-law Bill, Ron (Elsie), and sister-in-law Marj. Will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews and their families. Fondly remembered by many friends. Dear friend to Pearl. She will be greatly missed by all the lives she has touched. Lorraine was admired for her grace, dignity, loyalty, and kindness. Lorraine loved her family unconditionally. We will remember her for the many family gatherings, especially Christmas. She looked forward to any occasion when she could spend time with her family. Special times of tea parties, dress up times and picnics were spent with her granddaughters while growing up. She wished she could have spent more time with her great-grandchildren. Lorraine worked at Stelco, and CUNA Credit Union. She was a long-time member of Knox Presbyterian Church, former member of IODE - Wellington Square Chapter, and the Burlington Curling Club. Mom loved to curl, crochet, garden, and play cards and bingo. Heartfelt thanks to the staff on Orchard at Creekway Village for their compassionate and excellent care. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Knox Presbyterian Church (Burlington), or Parkinson Society. Memories and condolences may be sent online at www.smithsfh.com
. Mom, thank you for enriching our lives. We are truly blessed. We cherish the memories of who you were. Give Dad a hug and a kiss for us.