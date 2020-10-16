Peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, Martha passed away in her 82nd year. Predeceased by husband, Charles, son, Edward and sister, Sheila. Beloved mother to Martha, Charles, Eva, Bobby, Timmy and Gordie. Dear grandmother to 22 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Survived by brother Terry (Mary-Jane). She will be dearly missed by many more family and friends. Due to Covid-19 regulations a private funeral service will be held. If you wish to attend visiting please call L.G. Wallace Funeral Home at 905-544-1147.