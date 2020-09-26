1/2
1925-07-26 - 2020-09-21
Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020 in her 96th year. Predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Ralph Ledger (2015); son Allan (1963); loving daughter of Charles and Eliza Skelcher; and sisters Betty and Norma. Loving mother to Dianne O'Reilly (Dave Smith) of Brantford, Paul Ledger of Hamilton, Bruce Ledger (Betty) of Cranbrook B.C., David Ledger (Joanne) of Whitby. Much loved grandmother to Jacqueline, Sean, Eric and Adam; great-grandmother to Leland and Kingston; she was a dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Marianne was a registered nurse (1948), and a longtime member of St. Stephens Church choir. She also loved to sew, play the piano, cook and bake for her family - especially her apple pies. The family would like to thank Idlewyld Manor for their exemplary care over the last 4 years. Private family service will be held with internment at Mount Hamilton Cemetery. If you would like to share your condolences and memories to the family through: www.maclarkfuneralhome.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 26, 2020.
