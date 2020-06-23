nee Slack Georgina Laura R.N B.N McPHAIL
1941-06-22 - 2020-06-21
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Georgina McPhail peacefully at home with family by her side on June 21, 2020 in her 79th year. Beloved wife of 57 years to Pat McPhail. Adored mother of James and Jennifer (Tim). Loving grandmother of Nicole (Mark), Brandon and Taylor. Cherished great-grandmother of Aubree and Reid. She will be deeply missed by her brothers William and Robin (Sue), Aunt Rhoda and Cousin Dawn. Georgina graduated from Hamilton General Hospital School of Nursing in 1963 and later on received her Bachelors of Nursing from Athabasca University in 2006. She belonged to the Amateur Wine Makers of Hamilton for 45 years and also volunteered at the Hamilton War Plane Heritage Museum for 10 years. Keeping with her wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Georgina's life will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved