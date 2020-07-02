1/
nee Smith Helene PERRY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully in Jurvinski hospital on June 21, 2020 after a courageous battle against ALS and Addisons Disease. Predeceased by husband Raymond, mother Violet, father George, brothers John and Jim. Leaving behind wonderful memories with her children Glen, David, Anne and Beth. Surrounded throughout life with loving people like Dean amd Lise, sisters Eileen (Ted), Linda (Brian) and Valerie (Ringo), and brothers Brian (Margaret) and Roy. Remembered fondly by close friends, the McNulty's and Sherri Barker. First and foremost an amazing grandmother to Cameron, Andrew and Melanie, the 3 most important people in her life. The last 10 years of her life so filled with joy by her very active social life with her dear friends. She will be missed by so many. Private family service as per her wishes, donations please in lieu of flowers to ALS Society of Canada or Addisons Society of Canada. We love & miss you Gramma. Xo

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved