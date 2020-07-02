Peacefully in Jurvinski hospital on June 21, 2020 after a courageous battle against ALS and Addisons Disease. Predeceased by husband Raymond, mother Violet, father George, brothers John and Jim. Leaving behind wonderful memories with her children Glen, David, Anne and Beth. Surrounded throughout life with loving people like Dean amd Lise, sisters Eileen (Ted), Linda (Brian) and Valerie (Ringo), and brothers Brian (Margaret) and Roy. Remembered fondly by close friends, the McNulty's and Sherri Barker. First and foremost an amazing grandmother to Cameron, Andrew and Melanie, the 3 most important people in her life. The last 10 years of her life so filled with joy by her very active social life with her dear friends. She will be missed by so many. Private family service as per her wishes, donations please in lieu of flowers to ALS Society of Canada or Addisons Society of Canada. We love & miss you Gramma. Xo



