It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Vida Rodgers (nee Smith) on October 20, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital. She was in her 90th year. Vida was the beloved wife of Ken Rodgers for over 63 years. She was the dearest mother of Nancy and Steve Coffer, Sandra and Gord Browne, John and Lorene Rodgers and Peter and Joanne Rodgers. Much loved grandmother of AmyLynn and Brian, Andrew and Jennifer, Amberlee, Tim and Danielle, Jaclyn and Nathan, Melissa, Mark and Brittany and Megan. Cherished great grandmother to 15 great- grandchildren. Step grandmother of Danielle, Nicole and David Coffer and their families. Vida is survived by her sister, MaryEllen Hazell of Michighan, USA, two of her sisters-in-law, Marion Zeller and Pat Smith. She was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and a much loved cousin and friend to many. We will miss her and her incredible knowledge of family history very much. Vida was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Ethel Smith and her four brothers. Vida was a long-time member of St Michael's Anglican Church. She was a member and past president of the St. Michael's Women's Club. Vida was a gifted artist and was a long time member and past president of the Artisan's Guild of Hamilton and a past member of Textures Craftworks. Special thanks to Dr. Bev Hattersley and the kind and compassionate team at St. Peter's Hospital for their excellent care in Vida's final days. Thanks also to the dedicated staff of E3 and 3B at Jurvanski Hospital for their care of Vida during her stay there. Cremation has taken place. A private family service is being held at St. Michael's Anglican Church. If desired, donations in Vida's memory can be made to St. Michael's Anglican Church, 1188 Fennell Ave. East, Hamilton, Ontario, L8T 1S6.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store