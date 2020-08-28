1/1
nee Spyrou Nicole Celina TAIT
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nicole Tait (nee Spyrou) at the Carpenter Hospice on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the age of 37. Loving mother of Kindli (step-daughter Taylor and their father Dave). Beloved daughter of Vaios Spyrou (Carol Samples) and the late Giovanna Spyrou (nee Dibiase). Loving sister of Christopher (Abby) and Aaron (Ashley) Spyrou. Adored aunt to Nicolas, Samantha, Mason, and Rowan. Loving step-sisters Stephanie, Megan Samples. Nicole will also be deeply missed by the extended Spyrou and Dibiase families. A special thank you to the Hospice staff and volunteers for their care and compassion and to extended family and friends for their support. As per Nicole's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family service was held and Nicole will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Nicole are asked to please consider The Carpenter Hospice or The Canadian (Breast) Cancer Society. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 28, 2020.
