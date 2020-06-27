It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darlene on June 23, 2020 at the age of 63. Beloved wife of 44 years to John. Loving daughter to Verna Swannell and sister to Steve. Predeceased by father Walter and daughter Melanie. Cherished mother to Dave, Katie and Jake. She will be deeply missed by her 10 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Darlene will always be remembered for being the life of the party. Cremation has taken place. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Memorial Visitation will be held at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave East. Hamilton, Ontario L9A 1T2 on Thursday, July 2nd from 6pm-8pm. Funeral Service will be livestreamed on Friday, July 3rd at 11 a.m. Link will be provided on our funeral home website. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 27, 2020.