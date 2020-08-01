Peacefully in her sleep at home on July 27, 2020 at the age of 99, just months shy of her 100th birthday, Alice Ada Cannon slipped away from us to eternal rest. Alice is survived by her loving and devoted children: sons Paul (Sara Palombella) and Douglas (Marilyn Lee) and daughter Janet. Alice was a proud and beloved grandmother of Marie and Erin Cannon, of Dawn (Dan) Gateman and of Andrew, John (Grace Newman) and Lauren Cannon and a very special loving great-grandmother of Evan, Audrey and Connor Gateman. Alice was predeceased by her husband Donald (1982) and by her sons John (1952) and Eric (2019) with whom she is now reunited. The last surviving child of Ernest Vincent Tester and Ada Collings, Alice was also predeceased by her sisters Phyllis Grightmier (dec'd Gerald) and Josephine Tester and by her brother Frank Tester (dec'd Jeanne). Alice was born in Brighton, England in 1920. Her mother, Ada Collings, had been in "service" as a cook and her father, Ernest Vincent Tester, was a tram conductor who died when Alice was three years old. Alice's mother remarried in 1929, at which time the family immigrated to Canada just before the Great Depression. They settled in Dundas, Ontario. By all accounts, Alice's childhood was happy. Bicycling, including a trip to North Bay to see the Dionne quintuplets, tennis, horseback riding, summer camps (AYPA and Eaton's Camp) and singing in the choir at St. James Anglican Church were all part of Alice's youth. The financial circumstances of the family were very modest especially after the death of her step-father. Alice's mother baked bread in her house and sold it for pennies a loaf. Alice and her youngest sister Josephine delivered the bread after school. Alice began her employment as a legal secretary at Gibson, Levy, Inch & Coyne in 1936. She would sometimes walk five miles from their office at King and James in Hamilton to her home in Dundas. At the firm she met a promising young lawyer, Donald Oscar Cannon, and they married on April 6, 1950. With her inherent dignity and bearing, she fit seamlessly into her new role in a well-established professional family. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother, always wanting to help, right until the end of her life. Family life was busy and happy. Many family filmstrips, slides and photographs show vacation trips, birthday parties, Christmas and other family gatherings and times at the cottage at Cedar Springs. Drawing on her English roots, Alice's Yorkshire pudding, shortbread cookies and flaming Christmas pudding were legendary. But Alice never forgot her early years during the Depression. She was careful never to throw anything away. Alice made personalized Christmas stockings for her husband, children, daughters-in-law, and for her six grandchildren. She also knitted sweaters and blankets as each grandchild arrived. Alice enjoyed time with two great-grandchildren, Evan and Audrey, and briefly met her third great-grandchild, Connor, who was born shortly before COVID-19 upended everything. While her family kept her busy, Alice always found time to help others. With her business skills, she was for several years the volunteer bookkeeper for St. Thomas Anglican Church in Hamilton. Alice also received her 25 year volunteer service award from the Province of Ontario for her work with the Grimsby Museum where she was always willing to provide a helping hand and was well-known for her Canada Day cupcakes. Alice will be greatly missed by all her surviving children and their spouses, grandchildren and their spouses and great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dodsworth & Brown Robinson Chapel. A private funeral and entombment will be held at Bayview Cemetery, Crematory and Mausoleum, Rev. Mike Deed of St. James Anglican Church, Dundas officiating. A celebration of Alice's life will be held at a later date when circumstances allow. The family would like to express deepest thanks to Dr. Tamar Packer for her exceptional care of Alice through the years and to Kathy Hagar of the LHIN and the nurses, PSWs and caregivers (Barbara and Tanita) who helped during the past three years. Alice's family requests that, if desired, donations in her memory be made to the Hamilton Community Foundation (Suite 700, 120 King Street West, Hamilton ON L8P 4V2). What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us.