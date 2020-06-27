Nee Thomas Mary Olive Catherine "Cathy" Parry
1939-03-13 - 2020-06-19
Passed away suddenly, at Englehart Memorial Hospital on June 19, 2020 at the age of 81. Survived by her loving husband Robert John, mother of Lori Verbeek. Proud grandmother of Cassie McDonald (Mike), Jamie Verbeek, Christie Verbeek, Jordan Verbeek (Samantha Field) great grandmother of Lucas McDonald, Bennett McDonald. Also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as sister in law Elizabeth Hambrook (Douglas), Brother In Law Raymond Roy. Cathy was predeceased by her parents Victor and Annie (Nydokus) Thomas, brother Bob and sisters Lucy, Dorothy and Vivian. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Englehart Memorial Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Cremation will take place and no service will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 27, 2020.
