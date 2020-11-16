1/
nee Tigchelaar Greta Vander Meulen
{ "" }
To our deepest sorrow, it pleased the Lord to take out of our midst, Greta Vander Meulen, on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in her 80th year. Loving wife of George Vander Meulen for 57 years. Dear mother of Herman (Evelyn), Ann (Andy Defreitas), Karl (Audrey), Benj (Grace), Dave (Karen), Fran (Andrew Damm). Loving Beppa to 20 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A private family visitation and funeral service will be held at Bethel Netherlands Reformed Church, Paris, Ontario. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 16, 2020.
