Jackie passed away peacefully at the Joseph Brant Hospital surrounded by her much-loved grandchildren - Tricia Thornborrow, Sean Thornborrow, and James Craig (Rachel). Jackie is survived by son Brian (Joanne), son-in-law Gary Thornborrow and great-grandson - Keaton Craig. She is predeceased by husband Alexander and daughter Joanne Thornborrow. A special thank you to her niece Sandra Kondo and husband Rick, for their help these past years. Jackie enjoyed a good laugh, especially at her own expense. She delighted in poking her finger at loved ones telling them how the world works with a smile on her face. Her passing has left a huge hole in all her families' lives. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations to the Carpenter Hospice in Burlington, or a charity of your choice
are welcome. Messages of condolences may be made to Smith's Funeral Home, Guelph Line, Burlington. www.smithsfh.com