April 26, 1925 - October 25, 2020. Passed peacefully at the Willowgrove Long Term Care home. Beloved wife of the late James (2012) and joyful mother of Don (Patty), Christine Walker (John McInnes), Elizabeth LaForme (Mel), and Brian (Cathy). Loving and cherished Grandmother of Heather Gale (Brent Leeney), Paula and Drew Rushton, Blair and Carly Walker, Ryan and Stacey Walker, Marie and Matt Hubert, Colin and Caroline LaForme, Andrea and Doug Mason and Kevin Gale (Jenn Goodfellow). Great-Gramma to Olivia Rushton, Michaela Walker, Mya and Brody Walker, Kaden and Everett Walker, Adelaide and Stanley Hubert, Cora and Teagan LaForme. Predeceased by daughter-in-law Deborah Gale, son-in-law Gary Walker, grandson Sean Walker (Amy), brothers Wallace and William (Buck) Walsh and sister Jean Clarke. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the marvelous, brave and dedicated staff in Scenic Woods home area at the Willowgrove and all our frontline workers. In accordance with mom's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Mom loved life and cherished her family. Laughter and humour was the best medicine; "leave them laughing" was her mantra. She will be remembered with joy and laughter in our hearts.



