Sylvia was born in Roblin, MB on June 10, 1935 to Levern (Bill) Waters and Muriel Kern. She lived briefly in Winnipeg moving to Ontario and residing in Hamilton, Nanticoke Creek and Waterford. She was part of the Guided Hands signing group. After her husband Bob Terry's death in 2011 she moved to Winnipegosis, MB to live with her sister until her health necessitated a move to the Personal Care Home. She is survived by her children Barb Keltjens, Bob Kalinchuk, and grandchildren Leeann, Tanya, and Peter, great-grandchildren Rylie, River and Lux. She is also survived by stepchildren Bruce, Barb and Paul Terry and their families; sister Jo Bunka, brother Gary Waters, sister-in-law Florence Waters, cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends. She was predeceased by her parents and stepparents Bill and Nell Waters and Muriel and Henry Solomon; her husband Bob Terry; her grandson Jordan Kalinchuk; and brother Byron Waters. Sylvia slipped away to heaven on August 4, 2020. Sneath-Strilchuk - Dauphin Chapel 204-638-4110 www.sneathstrilchuk.com