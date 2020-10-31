In her 89th year, passed away on October 10, 2020, at her home in Navan, Ontario. Born in Montreal, Quebec to Stefan and Bronislawa Wojtala (nee Makuch), the family eventually moved to Hamilton, Ontario in the 1940's where she lived until 2000, when she relocated to Ottawa to be near her daughter and grandchildren. Helen is predeceased by her parents and her brother Edward and survived by her daughter Patti (Paul Moses) and grandchildren, Stefanie Paige Roffey and Tyler James Roffey, as well as her brother Daniel and his children, Stefon, Lech and Anna. Helen was an employee of the Royal Bank of Canada for more than 40 years, before her retirement in 1992 and was very active in the Polish community in Hamilton. She enjoyed dancing, cooking, baking, playing cards, doing puzzles and loved her dogs and cats. Helen will be missed by all who knew her. Due to the pandemic, a memorial will be not be held until May 22, 2021, when her cremated remains will be interred with her parents and brother at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery near Hamilton. Details will be published closer to that date. Donations to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated.