nee Zagato Irma GRAZIOTTO
Peacefully at Parkview Nursing Home on September 3, 2020 in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of Gioacchino, cherished mother of Luca and his wife Heather. Much loved nonna of Adriano and Sofia. Special thanks to the doctors and staff at Parkview Nursing Home for the care and compassion they provided during her stay with them. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL 43 Barton St. E. (near James) on Tuesday, September 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. All guests are required to wear a mask and practice physical distancing. Due to capacity restrictions, guests may be required to wait before entering the visitation room. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Anthony of Padua Church on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. The same restrictions shall apply at church in addition to a capacity limit of 50 persons. As per Irma's wishes cremation will take place following the Funeral Mass.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 5, 2020.
