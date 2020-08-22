of Hamilton It is with heavy hearts our family wishes to announce the passing of our mother on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 91. She has been united with her beloved husband Dimitri. Photini is predeceased by her mother Sevasti, father Konstantinos, brother Eleftherious (Penelope), sister Frosso (Spiros). Loving mother of Paul, (Michelle), Gus, (Susan). Loving grandmother of James, Steven, Ann and Marry. Loving aunt to Sevasti (Kypros) Tassos (Amalia) Maria (Dimitri). Photini was born in Rhodes Greece November 22, 1928. Photini immigrated to Canada in the mid 50's and embraced Canadian life but never lost her love for her home country of Greece. She was active in the Greek Orthodox community and the Ladies Philoptochos. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Special thanks to the staff at The Blackadar Continuing Care Centre for being attentive, caring and loving during her stay. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Family will receive friends at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E., on Sunday, August 23rd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A private family service will take place on Monday. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com