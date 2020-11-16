It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Anne Ruza Moravac, on November 13, 2020, at the age of 66, after a courageous battle with cancer. Anne was married to her friend and love of her life, Zlatko, for 42 years. She was a selfless, supportive and caring mother to Leslie (Michael) Busija and Jessica (Frank) DiGiovanni. She will be deeply missed by her mother Zora Zver and reunited in heaven with her father, Ivan Zver. Anne was the adored grandma to her five darlings, Michaela, Madeline, Gabriella, Misha and Emilia, who will miss her snuggles, her yummy food and baking cookies with their Grandma. Dear sister of Diane (Edward) Vilaca, who she was loved and cherished by. Anne will be missed by her caring brothers-in-law Ivan (Cathy) Moravac and Franje (late Monica) Moravac, along with her nieces and nephew in Canada and Argentina. Anne's inviting nature will be missed by all who played an important role in her life, her uncle, aunts, relatives, many friends, and her puppy Charlie who provided her much joy and comfort. Anne will be remembered by all the wonderful memories and traditions that she created as the matriarch of her family. She was a role model to her husband and daughters, who will fondly remember her devotion, strength and smile (and generosity on their shopping trips). After Anne's 43-year career at Hamilton Place and Copps Coliseum, she retired from the job she enjoyed. Her hard work ethic, passion and generosity was evident. She loved her job, the perks and all the fascinating people she met along the way. Anne's positive and relaxed demeanour left an imprint on the hearts of everyone who was lucky enough to know and love her. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all events are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 2 - 5 p.m. and 6 - 8:15 p.m. RSVP in advance by calling 905-547-1121 is required. All visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles until their allotted time. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Private Funeral Mass at Holy Cross Croatian Church with interment to follow at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations in Anne's memory could be made to Holy Cross Croatian Church.