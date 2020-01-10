|
|
It is with sadness the family of Neil Forsyth announce his passing January 8, at the Village of Tansley Woods, Burlington. Neil is predeceased by Doreen, his wife of 71 years, and survived by their children Tim & (Shelley) Forsyth of Burlington, Larry & (Debra) Forsyth of Gaspereau Forks N.B., Ken & (Jody) Forsyth of Cobourg, ON, Janet Forsyth & Mario Poirier of Granby QC. Neil will be missed by grandchildren Daniel & (Stephanie) Forsyth, Gordon & (Marissa) Forsyth, Brandon & Jeremy Forsyth, Adrien and Anne Poirier along with great grand children Nathan, Alexandra, Reid and Nora. Neil was a long-time foundry employee at DOFASCO in Hamilton. An engaging public speaker, he was well known throughout the North American foundry industry, having held the position of President of both the Canadian Foundry Association and the Steel Founders' Society of America. Neil retired in 1991 as the Foundry Manager after 48 years of service. Dad & Mom travelled the world, danced into their 70's and sang into their 90's: a long and happy life. Heartfelt thanks to Dr Ragonetti and the staff at Tansley Woods for their kind and compassionate care of our father. Donations to Hamilton Royal Botanical Gardens appreciated. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Dad's life will take place at Ruby's Restaurant at The Villages of Tansley Woods, Burlington on Sunday, January 12, 2020, 2 - 4 PM.