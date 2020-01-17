|
|
Passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born November 1, 1929 on the family farm in Flesherton, Ontario. After being drawn into Hamilton's steel industry, he married Diane Eleanor Rowcliffe in 1952. Neil is survived by their six children, David Smith (Mary Ann) of North Battleford SK, Richard Smith (Peggy) of Vancouver BC, Debbie VanWeeren (Henry), Sandy Durham (Greg), Les Smith (Caroline), Marjorie Smith (Tim) of New Brunswick. Neil was one of four children born to Cora and Leslie Smith. He is predeceased by his son Leslie Andrew, his grandsons Kevin Thomas Daigneault and David William Walker, and his brother, Gord Smith (May). He is survived by his sister Marion Stead (Al deceased), and his brother Jim Smith (Gloria). He will be sadly missed by his twelve grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. He was a much-loved uncle to many nieces and nephews and their children. He had a special place in his heart for his niece Cindy Clark and his son-in-law Greg Durham. Neil was a special friend to Ron Hutchinson and Peter Thiessen (Maryann). He worked for many years at Stelco, driving a magnetic crane, among other positions. All who knew Neil will truly miss his sense of humor and all his silly, joking ways. Many thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at the Juravinski Hospital. Friends will be received on Saturday, February 1st at 11:00 a.m. at Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave East, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to SPCA or your favourite charity. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 17, 2020