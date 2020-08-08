1/1
Neil Lloyd Train
1943-03-28 - 2020-07-30
Train, Neil, Irving, Bud, aged 77, formerly of Capreol, passed away peacefully in his sleep, on July 30th, 2020, in Hamilton, ON. Born March 28, 1943, in Capreol, ON, to Neil and Barbara (Stoltz, Bailey) Train. He is lovingly remembered by his sister Pat (Jack) Desrochers, Bill (Katy), John (Mena), Bob (Ida), David & John Jr. and many nieces and nephews. Bud spent his early years in Capreol, later working as Manager in the Capreol Hotel, along side his father, Neil Train, Sr. The latter part of his working life was spent in Hamilton where he worked for many years until retirement at St. Peter's Hospital. Bud lived a simple and very happy life. He had a special ability to reach people in need in a deep and positive way listening and helping in any way he could. Buddy will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. Cremation in Hamilton with a private family gathering. Ashes to be spread at Greens Lake, Capreol, ON.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 8, 2020.
