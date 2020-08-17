Our family is heartbroken to announce that Neil died at Juravinski Hospital on Saturday, August 15, 2020, following a short illness, at the age of 74. We thank God for a peaceful passing. Beloved and loving husband of Linda (McCartney) for 50 years. Neil loved his children, Trevor and Lori, and their spouses, Amy Winchester and Wayne Coleman, and was a devoted and proud Grandpa/Gramps to Vera, Jack, Charlee, Hugh, and Henry, who have cherished memories of all the fun times. Neil was a devoted son to his parents, Haig and Bernice (Ross) (predeceased), and loving son-in-law to Lee and Vera (Leslie) (predeceased). Beloved brother and brother-in-law to Ross and Lynn, Paul and Janet, Garth and Nan, Shirley and Tom. Loved brother-in-law to Ed McCartney and Marie Cutler. He will also be sadly missed by his uncle, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Neil was a passionate man and a hard worker, spending most of his career at Progress Plastics in Mississauga, but Neil also loved to play baseball, hockey, golf, tennis, and enjoyed fishing. Neil will also be remembered by many as a youth coach and community volunteer. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, only family and extended family are invited to a gathering beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St.N., Waterdown on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. The service will be livestreamed—and posted for later viewing—using the link on the funeral home website so family and friends unable to attend in person may feel part of Neil's Memorial Service. A private Interment Service will be held at Carlisle Cemetery immediately following the service. If desired, charitable donations may be made to Sleeping Children Around the World or Carlisle United Church. Special thanks to our family, church family, friends, and neighbours for their acts of kindness and outpouring of love for us during these last few difficult weeks. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com