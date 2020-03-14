|
Nellie Adella Excell passed away peacefully Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Throughout her stay, her family who kept vigil with her surrounded Nellie and she passed quietly holding the hand of her beloved daughter Paula. Nellie was the loving wife of the late Sydney Excell. She leaves behind her loving friend Stanley Pascoe; her beloved siblings George (Pearl), Amy (late Hope), Albert (Daphne), Delbert (Una), and Daphne; her children Sandra (late Mark), Alicia (Byron), Stephen (Terri), Paula (James), and nephew Robert (Nancy); grandchildren Nicole, Matthew (Devon), Anika, Jordon, Sydney and Austin; great-grandchildren Kaleb and Malachi; and many nieces, nephews and cousins; friends and neighbours locally, as well as many extended family and friends throughout Canada, England, United States and Jamaica. Nellie was born in Adelphi, Jamaica December 20, 1930 to Alice (nee Grizzle) and Ethelbert Wilkinson. She was a self-employed Lodging Home Operator for over 40 years. Her community service included many years of active service with Esther Chapter No. 2. Her Masonic Family will miss her. The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to Nellie's caregivers Phylis, Nancy, Joyce, Leny, Amy, Janet, and Lynda for their genuine and loving care of Nellie. Special thanks to the staff of CTU West at St. Joseph's Hospital for their very compassionate care. Thursday, April 2, 2020 Masonic Service 7 p.m., to be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home 947 Rymal Road East Hamilton. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Friday from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Memorial service will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - Hamilton, 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, memorial donations are welcome to Stewart Memorial Church or Esther Chapter No. 2. Please sign the online book of condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020