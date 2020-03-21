Home

Nellie Beaton

Nellie Beaton Obituary
Nellie passed away peacefully in the care of St. Peter's Hospital, Hamilton on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in her 91st year. Dearly beloved wife of the late George Beaton who predeceased her in 2010. Nellie emigrated to Canada from the village of Back, on the Isle of Lewis, Scotland to join her beloved George following their marriage in 1959. They were long term residents at Forrest Glen, West Hamilton where they shared many happy years delighting in the company of neighbours, relatives and friends. She will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by her cousins Mairi and Norman, Calum and Dolina and their family, other relatives and her many friends in Scotland, Canada and the USA. Funeral service will be held at the Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel, 195 King Street West, Dundas on Tuesday, March 24th at 11.00. Thereafter, internment at White Chapel Memorial Garden. Donations, if desired in Nellie's memory to the .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020
