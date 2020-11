Or Copy this URL to Share

Peacefully, at her home in Winona, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in her 91st year. Predeceased by her husband George. Loving mother and best friend of Melinda, and George and his wife Esther. Dearest grandma of Grace and Sarah. Nellie was always eager to offer every visitor a cup of tea with a homemade cookie or one of her famous rice krispie squares. Cremation has taken place.



