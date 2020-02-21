|
Nello passed away peacefully at home in his 96th year. He will be remembered by his son Tony and wife Elisa, son Giulio and wife Kim. Beloved nonno to Anthony, John-Paul, Luca, Natalia and Catelin. Predeceased by his parents Antonia and Francesco. Beloved brother to and predeceased by Vincenza (Donato), Angela (Tony), Carmine (Archemio), Peppino and Terzo. Survived by his loving brother Ottavio (late Bettina), sister Eufemia (late Tony), and sisters-in-law Maria (late Terzo), Esterina (late Peppino). Survived by many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed gardening, cooking and making his 'vino'. He loved to dance and he lived life to the fullest. Special thanks to all the Niagara caregivers and especially Shelley and Dr. Lino Lagrotteria for his care. Visitation for Nello's family and friends will take place at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held at Regina Mundi Roman Catholic Church, 631 Mohawk Rd. W. Hamilton on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by entombment at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 21, 2020