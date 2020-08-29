Nello Viola

With profound sadness we announce Nello's peaceful passing on August 26, 2020 at St Joseph's Hospital in his 90th year. He will be deeply missed by his "beautiful wife, Rose" (Carpani) of 56 years. He was the proud dad of Francis (Tina) and Gina (Paolo). Beloved nonno to Holly (Myles), Joshua (Kristin), Damiano and Emidio and bisnonno to Lucy and Lincoln. Nello is predeceased by his parents Francesco and Cesira Viola, and by his sisters Nancy (Louis) Belovari, Eleanor (Ian) Harrison and Norma (Len) Picone. In 1958, Nello joined Dundas Valley Golf & Country Club where he would become an Honorary Member. He treasured the years he played golf and the friendships that he made. At 50, he changed careers and began working with London Life Insurance and finally fully retired at the age of 83. He loved family gatherings above all else and cherished every moment spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. Donations to the Catholic Children's Aide society in his name are welcome. When we hear Sinatra on the radio, we know you'll be listening too.