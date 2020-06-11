Nelly Del Carmen January 3 1932 - June 8 2020 Delgado
It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing our sister, sister-in-law and great-aunt, Nelly Del Carmen Delgado on Monday, June 8, 2020 in her 88th year. Beloved daughter of the late Maria Adriana Del Pino, sister of the late Maria Elvira, Vicente (Ana), Maria Gricelda (Miguel), Ines Del Transito (Jose), Luis (Silvia) and Luciano (Rosa). Cherished aunt and grandaunt of 26 children. Nelly was a lovely lady that will also be missed by many great-grandnieces and nephews, family and friends in Canada and Chile. A private ceremony at the Friscolanti Funeral Chapel, 43 Barton Street East took place on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, following by cremation in Canada. Entombment of her ashes to take place in her home town, Rengo, Chile in the near future.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 11, 2020.
