Peacefully at the home of her daughter, our mother, Oma, and "Big Oma" went to be with her Saviour and be reunited with her husband Henk (2014). Dear mother of Don, Gord (Glenda), Paul, and Marianne Dam (Rick). Will be missed by her 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law Kees and Dorothy Vanderleek and sister-in-law Joanne Vanderleek. Survived by her sister Thea (Bob) Kempenaar and brother Pieter (Eleanor) Vanderleek. Special thanks to Karen for her compassionate care these past months. A private funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Calvin Christian School, Hamilton can be made.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store