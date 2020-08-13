1/
Nettie May "Jeanette" (Renshaw) SAPSFORD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nettie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nettie passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020 at the age of 97. She was predeceased by her husband Edward Sapsford and son Frederick Sapsford. Loving mother to daughters Sandra (Robert) Stephenson, Beverley (Roger) Fillion, and Maureen (David) Harris. Sadly missed by grandchildren Richard (Theresa), Timothy (Debbie) and Jennie (Anthony) and five great-grandchildren; Samantha, Summer, Justin, Alexandra and Taylor, plus niece Lyn (Dale) Malleck. Many thanks to the caring staff at Idlewyld Manor for their kindness at this difficult time. A private service will be held at the M.A. Clark & Sons Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Mount Hamilton Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved