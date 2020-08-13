Nettie passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020 at the age of 97. She was predeceased by her husband Edward Sapsford and son Frederick Sapsford. Loving mother to daughters Sandra (Robert) Stephenson, Beverley (Roger) Fillion, and Maureen (David) Harris. Sadly missed by grandchildren Richard (Theresa), Timothy (Debbie) and Jennie (Anthony) and five great-grandchildren; Samantha, Summer, Justin, Alexandra and Taylor, plus niece Lyn (Dale) Malleck. Many thanks to the caring staff at Idlewyld Manor for their kindness at this difficult time. A private service will be held at the M.A. Clark & Sons Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Mount Hamilton Cemetery.