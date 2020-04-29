Home

Netty Verboom

Netty Verboom Obituary
Peacefully at the home of her daughter, with great sadness, we announce on April 25, 2020 the passing of Netty Verboom. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of the late Andre Verboom married for 55 years. Much loved Mother, Oma & Great Oma to, Patty-Ann Davidson and David; Kristen (Pedram & Cyrus), Eric, and Emily. Wilma and Arthur Mills. John and Dorothy Verboom; Kara (Dave), Rachel (Arthur), and Alexander. Elisabeth and Brad Duncan; Elyse (Jeremy) and Zachary (Jess & Sadie), Seth. Andre and Kim Verboom; Paige and Michael. Michael and Joanne Verboom; Daniela and Alexandria. Amy Verboom and Nathan; Ravyn and Autumn. Dear sister of Willy Schlosser and sister in law Corrine Verboom and their families. Much loved second Mother and Oma to Marjorie and Lloyd Dunn and family. Much loved best friend of Marilyn Collins. Much loved hugger and second mom of all her dear friends at Chocolate F/X (St. Davids). Throughout her life Netty was a foster Mother to over 180 children, including Jesse Harris, whom she loved like her own. Netty was also a Reader, Commentator, and Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Assumption Roman Catholic Church. She was also the Best Bingo caller at Paramount Seniors Apartment. Cremation has already taken place, in lieu of flowers, donations on her behalf can be made to www.cancerassist.ca. The family wishes to thank Dr. Andrea Csordas and Dr. Andrew Healey. Thank you to wonderful Paramed Palliative Nurses and Dr. Wendy Proctor & Sarah NP, VON and Care Partners PSW (especially Rose) A celebration of Netty's life will take place at Our Lady of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church at some time in the future. On-line condolences may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 29, 2020
