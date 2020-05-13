Neville passed away peacefully in his 87th year on April 2, 2020 at Niagara Health-St. Catherines. Predeceased by his wife Ray, he will be sadly missed by his daughter Michele McConville, partner Joyce Haines, brother Hugh and cousins in South Africa. Grandfather and Great Grandfather (Popsie) will be greatly missed by his granddaughter Jayne (Jamie) Royston, grandson David (Amber) McConville and his great grandchildren Joel (Lucy), Ayla, Trystan, Devin, Taya, Nevaeh, Ash, Kitty and Onika. We will always remember BBB and The Sarie Marais.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store