I must say nevin was well liked and the stories that people have of him just shows you he never had a a bad bone in his body. He would do anything he could to help the eta guys along with his wonderful side kick heather. They where a team that promoted lots of etas in the world from far and near. The shows the contest they ran or judged where always well organized. Plus he was a great emcee for when we did benefits for Ryan. You will be missed but never forgotten. We are thinking about all the family during this time. Love from Caroline John and kids.

Caroline

Friend