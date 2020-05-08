Nevin E. Grant
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nevin Earl Grant passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa ending his battle with Parkinson's. Nevin was a top graduate of the Radio and Television Arts program at Ryerson Polytechnical Institute. His entire 37 year career was spent at radio station 1150 CKOC in Hamilton, Ontario. Starting as a copywriter, Nevin moved up the ranks to become creative director, music director, assistant program director, and then program director. An accomplished musician in his own right, Nevin had a life-long passion for music and tirelessly promoted Canadian music artists, particularly those from the Hamilton area. When one thinks of the CKOC Top 40, the annual Big 500 countdown, or "In Touch with Today", one immediately thinks of Nevin Grant. In support of his industry, Nevin mentored many young people who were pursuing a career in broadcasting. He served as the chairman of the Program Advisory Committee for Radio Broadcasting at Mohawk College for over 20 years as well as two terms as Chairman of the influential Maple Leaf System of Canada's leading Top 40 radio stations. Nevin was a long-standing member of the East Hamilton Optimists Club and in 1972 with his wife Heather, helped to found "The Christmas Miracle" toy drive through which thousands of children received a toy on Christmas morning. Nevin also participated on many community boards including the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra, Participation House, Mardi Gras Hamilton and the Heart and Stroke Foundation. In 1986 the Central Canada Broadcasters Association presented Nevin with the Howard Caine Memorial Award for outstanding community service. In 1989 Nevin received an Award of Merit from the Board of Governors of Mohawk College acknowledging his years of volunteer lecturing and working with Canada's future broadcasters at the College. In 2002 Nevin was inducted into the Hamilton Gallery of Distinction in recognition of his significant contributions towards the betterment of the city of Hamilton. In late 2019, it was announced that Nevin would be inducted into the Canadian Broadcast Industry Hall of Fame while also receiving the Allan Waters Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 Canadian Music and Broadcast Industry Awards. In retirement, Nevin did not slow down. His passion for music continued as he co-authored 5 plays for Stage West, co-wrote and performed in two plays with Theatre Ancaster and also wrote, acted and narrated several musical productions for Live Act in Whitby. Nevin also wrote and published a book in 2015 called Growing up with the Hits! Reliving The Best Time of Your Life 1955-1989. Nevin is survived by his wife of 53 years - Heather, his three sons Robert (Sandi), Geoffrey (Sandi) and Richard (Allison), his five grandchildren Shane, Rachael, Alex, Noah and Katie, and his sister Pam. Nevin dedicated his career to supporting the music industry in Canada, and the family would ask that in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to Musicounts (www.musicounts.ca/nevingrant/). MusiCounts' mission is to ensure that all youth in Canada have access to the transformational power of music education in their school or community.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

18 entries
May 9, 2020
I had the privilege of getting to know Nevin when I worked at CKOC as a tech in the mid 80s. He was always kind, enthusiastic and positive.

My condolences to Heather and their kids, and to Nevin's many friends.

Nevin, you are the spirit of top-40 radio.
Ken Nelson
May 9, 2020
Nevin was tops in his field, always among the leaders. He was also a true gentleman. He had a heart of gold and wasnt afraid to show it. I enjoyed my time with him immensely and learned much more from him than he learned from me
Ed Wilmott
Coworker
May 9, 2020
I worked part time in the newsroom at CKOC in 1981 while taking the Broadcast Journalism program at Mohawk College. Nevin was an exceptionally kind, caring, cheerful and patient person. It was a pleasure and a privilege to work with him.
Vanda Black
Coworker
May 9, 2020
RIP MUSIC MAN - you are a part of my generations growing up & will always be remembered as someone who understood us & our music. Now join the other great artists who have gone before you ❤
Sharon
May 8, 2020
I only met Nevin a few Times but a couple of things were obvious. His passion for music and radio, and the love he shared with Heather. So long, its been good to know ya.
Michael Tomasek
Friend
May 8, 2020
One of the nicest, kindest and most positive people I have ever met. He made CKOC Canada's music leader. He always made his coworkers feel like family. I will remember him as a great boss and a very good friend. Thoughts and prayers to Heather and the boys.
John Monaghan
Coworker
May 8, 2020
Nevin Grant was a kind and loving soul. It was an honour to work with him for 15 years at CKOC and K-Lite FM. I have many fond memories of my times with him and the great work we did together. Rest in peace Nevin.
Christopher Randall
Coworker
May 8, 2020
i would like to send my condolences to Heather and family I know that I will always remeber his wonderful smile and gentlehness. Ihavejust spoken toBob Ferry and he sends his regards. We have notified our. Cruise. Group and we have such fond memories of that time. I cherish my book and will miss him RIP Nevin hugs to you Heather I know he. Was the love of. Your life.❤❤
Linda (Sparky)
Friend
May 8, 2020
Nevin was already a legend in Southern Ontario radio when I started listening to CKOC in 1967. His playlists influenced my musical tastes for the rest of my life. I had the honour of meeting Nevin and Heather shortly after he retired, and that short, enjoyable evening turned into a 15 year friendship which I treasure still.
Rob Muir
Friend
May 8, 2020
What an amazing brother-in-law! Even played the piano for my much loved Christmas carols! Thanks Nevin! Good-Bye is not easy... I have many very happy memories...
Pauline Cooper
Family
May 8, 2020
Thank you for everything, Nev. Your guidance, encouragement, the opportunities and the unwavering confidence you had in me. But, most of all, thank you for being a true, trusted and loyal friend. God bless your precious soul, may you rest in eternal peace, and I will ckoc ya later...
Dave Smih
Coworker
May 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
John Driscoll
May 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Brian Bolt
Friend
May 8, 2020
During my time at CKOC in the late 1960s Nevin was always the go-to guy for everything - from music history to commercial writing and production to background info for interviews with artists. He was a sheer delight to collaborate with and I learned a lot from Nevin about how to move through our rock music life with tenacity, elegance and humour. His poignant obituary has made me aware of the great life of giving Mr. Grant shared with so many worthy causes and activities. I am proud to have known him for part of his astounding career. My deepest condolences to Heather and family.
Michael Kramer
Coworker
May 8, 2020
I must say nevin was well liked and the stories that people have of him just shows you he never had a a bad bone in his body. He would do anything he could to help the eta guys along with his wonderful side kick heather. They where a team that promoted lots of etas in the world from far and near. The shows the contest they ran or judged where always well organized. Plus he was a great emcee for when we did benefits for Ryan. You will be missed but never forgotten. We are thinking about all the family during this time. Love from Caroline John and kids.
Caroline
Friend
May 8, 2020
I had the great pleasure of meeting Nevin and his lovely wife Heather on my first trip to Memphis, along with friends John George, Heather Kirwan. Had some lovely chats with him, such an amazing and exciting life he had. Iam sure there is a massive hole in the hearts and lives of many. My thoughts and prayers are with Heather and the family. Iam honoured to meet him. Resy in perfect eternal peace Nevin. Love from the UK. X ❤
Jeanie Phillips
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
My sincere condolences, Heather, to you & all the family. Nevin was a special man. Was always good seeing you both at the many Elvis Festivals.
Margy Gibb
Friend
May 8, 2020
An amazing combination of passion and grace, Nevin was a delight to work with and a revered veteran of the Canadian music industry. I so enjoyed his company through the years. Rest well, friend. Your work here is done.
Kevin Shea
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved