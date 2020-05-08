I had the privilege of getting to know Nevin when I worked at CKOC as a tech in the mid 80s. He was always kind, enthusiastic and positive.
My condolences to Heather and their kids, and to Nevin's many friends.
Nevin, you are the spirit of top-40 radio.
Nevin Earl Grant passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa ending his battle with Parkinson's. Nevin was a top graduate of the Radio and Television Arts program at Ryerson Polytechnical Institute. His entire 37 year career was spent at radio station 1150 CKOC in Hamilton, Ontario. Starting as a copywriter, Nevin moved up the ranks to become creative director, music director, assistant program director, and then program director. An accomplished musician in his own right, Nevin had a life-long passion for music and tirelessly promoted Canadian music artists, particularly those from the Hamilton area. When one thinks of the CKOC Top 40, the annual Big 500 countdown, or "In Touch with Today", one immediately thinks of Nevin Grant. In support of his industry, Nevin mentored many young people who were pursuing a career in broadcasting. He served as the chairman of the Program Advisory Committee for Radio Broadcasting at Mohawk College for over 20 years as well as two terms as Chairman of the influential Maple Leaf System of Canada's leading Top 40 radio stations. Nevin was a long-standing member of the East Hamilton Optimists Club and in 1972 with his wife Heather, helped to found "The Christmas Miracle" toy drive through which thousands of children received a toy on Christmas morning. Nevin also participated on many community boards including the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra, Participation House, Mardi Gras Hamilton and the Heart and Stroke Foundation. In 1986 the Central Canada Broadcasters Association presented Nevin with the Howard Caine Memorial Award for outstanding community service. In 1989 Nevin received an Award of Merit from the Board of Governors of Mohawk College acknowledging his years of volunteer lecturing and working with Canada's future broadcasters at the College. In 2002 Nevin was inducted into the Hamilton Gallery of Distinction in recognition of his significant contributions towards the betterment of the city of Hamilton. In late 2019, it was announced that Nevin would be inducted into the Canadian Broadcast Industry Hall of Fame while also receiving the Allan Waters Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 Canadian Music and Broadcast Industry Awards. In retirement, Nevin did not slow down. His passion for music continued as he co-authored 5 plays for Stage West, co-wrote and performed in two plays with Theatre Ancaster and also wrote, acted and narrated several musical productions for Live Act in Whitby. Nevin also wrote and published a book in 2015 called Growing up with the Hits! Reliving The Best Time of Your Life 1955-1989. Nevin is survived by his wife of 53 years - Heather, his three sons Robert (Sandi), Geoffrey (Sandi) and Richard (Allison), his five grandchildren Shane, Rachael, Alex, Noah and Katie, and his sister Pam. Nevin dedicated his career to supporting the music industry in Canada, and the family would ask that in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to Musicounts (www.musicounts.ca/nevingrant/). MusiCounts' mission is to ensure that all youth in Canada have access to the transformational power of music education in their school or community.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 8, 2020.