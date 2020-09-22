After a long and valiant battle with his emotional health - on his own terms and in his own way - Nick left us September 16, 2020. He is survived by his loving mother Angela Coyne, devoted step father Bill Robinson, brother Christopher and his four legged companion Teddy. He is Reunited with his Father David and his loving Nanna Betty. Nick will be sadly missed by the Coyne, Maylor, Davis and Hilton families in the UK and his Robinson family here in Canada. Nick was a talented artist, musician, actor and writer. A true Renaissance Man. A graduate of the Toronto Film School where he made many friends especially Dan VonDiergardt, and became a very proud writer for Foote and Friends on Film - working for his mentor John Foote. He loved his Hamilton Theatre Inc. Family and was truly happy in the Company of Dustin, Bethany, Fred and Richelle. He will Always be in the hearts of Andy, Rob and Ryan and Sean his loyal childhood friends. Nick Words can not describe how much we will miss you - "Fly like and Eagle" my son "Finally at Peace" Visitation at PX Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Friday Sep 25th from 2-4pm and 6-8pm . (Covid protocols will be followed re capacity and mask must be worn) A celebration of life will take Place at Hamilton Theatre Inc, 140 McNab St N, Hamilton date to be confirmed. In lieu of Flowers please hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight - and donations to the Hamilton Burlington SPCA or CAMH Centre for Addiction and Mental Health would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com