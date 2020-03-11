Home

Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
Nicholas Andreychuk

Nicholas Andreychuk Obituary
It is with extreme sorrow that the family of Nicholas Andreychuk announces his sudden passing at Hamilton General Hospital on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 75 years of age. Nick was born in Hamilton on January 4, 1945. Predeceased by his parents Nicholas and Ann Andreychuk of Grimsby. Devoted and cherished husband to Carol for 53 wonderful years. Beloved father to Nancy (Shane) Baker and Nicholas (Thya) Andreychuk. Much loved and very proud grandfather to Kayla, Jacob, Eli and Owen. Loving brother to David Andreychuk, Gregory Andreychuk, Diane (Larry) Pfeffer and John Andreychuk and predeceased by brother Fred (Jan) Andreychuk. Much loved brother-in-law to Beatrice (William, deceased) Gaba, Peter (Betty) Marynuk, Helen (Ted) Zaharchuk, Nettie (David, deceased) Slobodian, Don (Adie) Marynuk, Eddy (Judy) Marynuk, Kathryn (deceased) (Ed) Zarichny and Bob (Andria) Dymianiw. Nick will be fondly remembered and missed by his many cousins, nephews and nieces, extended family and many friends. Nick served the Town of Grimsby as a dedicated politician for 37 years, from 1973 until 2010. He served as mayor and a member of Niagara Regional council for 13 years. Nick continued to serve the town he loved as a lay member on various committees and was a proud member of the Grimsby Museum board. Respected and long-standing member of the Knights of Columbus, Nick also worked at Dominion of Canada Insurance Company for 45 years. Visitation at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 135 Livingston Avenue, Grimsby on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. with Prayer Vigil at 3:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the church on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Grimsby Museum or St. Joseph's Church. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 11, 2020
