With family at his side at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on May 9 2020, in his 86th year, formerly of Ottawa. Adored husband, soul mate, of Helen (Bowen) for 64 years. Dear father of Steven (Janice Robertson), Catherine, and Wayne (Charlene O'Neil). Cherished grandfather of Helen Rose Mutassem, Bowen, Brittany Potocska (Tyler), Brooklyn Tucker (James), Kiera (Kyle Fenny), Nickolas, and Robyn. Proud great-grandfather of Braeleigh, Carter, Dylan and Hayden. Beloved brother of Peter (late Joanne), and William (Rosemary). Predeceased by parents Michael and Eva (Andrusek), sister Jean Bourne (Calvin) and brother John (Lois). Also survived by loving sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. As a chemist and engineer Nick worked at Canada Cement in Woodstock and Point Anne ON, as well as Havelock, NB and Truro, NS., before settling in Burlington/Oakville where he worked in R & D at Stelco Canada. After 25 years there he retired in 1995, but shortly after stepped in to manage a privately-owned specialty paper and office equipment company until he suffered a major stroke in 2011. Celebration of Nick's life at a later date. Donations to your local food bank, if desired.



