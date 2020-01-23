Home

Nicholas David Smith-White Obituary
Peacefully in his dad's arms at McMaster Childrens Hospital on Monday, January 20, 2020, Nicholas David Smith-White of Hamilton in his 18th month. Beloved son of Bobby Smith and Lyndsay White. Dear brother to Anthony, Tyler, Riley and baby Damien. Loving grandson of Bob and Estelle Smith and the late Mary White. Survived by many aunts,uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends at the DODSWORTH AND BROWN Funeral Home ROBINSON CHAPEL (King Street East at Wellington), Hamilton on Saturday, January 25 from 11 a.m. - 12 noon. Service in the chapel at 12 noon. Cremation to follow. The family would like to thank the staff at McMaster Childrens Hospital as well as the loving staff at Calacare. Nicholas was such a fighter and will forever be loved by everyone.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 23, 2020
