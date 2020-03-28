|
|
It is with deep sadness that the family announces Nick's passing at Alexandra Marine and General Hospital in Goderich on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Nicholas Ian Thomson of Bayfield, formerly of Hamilton and Grimsby, in his 72nd year. Beloved husband of Mary Thomson (nee McCurdy) for 47 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Erin and Dave Hetherton of Grimsby, Nicholas and Monica Thomson of Ingersoll, Kathryn Thomson of Burlington and Dennis and Lisa Thomson of Calgary. Adored and proud Papa of David, Caroline, Liam, Connor, Aidan and Ellis. Loving brother and brother-in-law of the late Bill Thomson and his wife Laura, Pat Mummery and the late Craig, Sheila and Tim Spencer, Ed and Barb Thomson, Colleen Finnigan and the late Jerry, Monica and Murray Elliott and Bill and Lucia McCurdy. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and good friends. Predeceased by his dear mother Alma. At Nick's request, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life Service at FALCONER FUNERAL HOMES - BLUEWATER CHAPEL, 201 Suncoast Drive, East, Goderich will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations to the or a would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Messages of condolence for the family are welcome at www.falconerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020