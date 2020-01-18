|
February 6, 1945 - January 21, 2019 Our lives go on without him but nothing is the same. We miss his hugs, his humour, his meals, and most of all his presence. Admired by all for his kind-heart and loyalty. Truly a one of a kind man. The kids talk about the best Nonno Nick and we all smile. To an amazing man, Forever grateful for the time we had with you and the beautiful legacy you left us. We carry you with us every day. We weren't ready but Heaven couldn't wait for you. Your love for us is why we will never forget you. Lina, Taya & Damien, Nadia & Mike, Liana & Paul And your most special treasures Lola, Adriano, Dario, Nico, Michaela & Isla. A Mass for Nick will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Annunciation of Our Lord Parish
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020