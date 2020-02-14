Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
(905) 522-2496
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nick COTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nick COTE


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
March 26, 1963 - January 30, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Nick Cote. On January 30, 2020, while on vacation in Jamaica. Nick suffered a heart attack. Beloved son of Anne and the late Nick Cote, brother to Shelly, Kim and Rosalyn. Uncle to Blair, Brittany, Shannon and Joshua. Special nephew of Aunt Arlene. Missed by many friends, family, co-workers and customers of Toby's where he worked for 34 years. Visitation will be held at Dodswoth & Brown Funeral Home at 15 West Ave. N., on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -