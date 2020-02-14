|
March 26, 1963 - January 30, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Nick Cote. On January 30, 2020, while on vacation in Jamaica. Nick suffered a heart attack. Beloved son of Anne and the late Nick Cote, brother to Shelly, Kim and Rosalyn. Uncle to Blair, Brittany, Shannon and Joshua. Special nephew of Aunt Arlene. Missed by many friends, family, co-workers and customers of Toby's where he worked for 34 years. Visitation will be held at Dodswoth & Brown Funeral Home at 15 West Ave. N., on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 14, 2020