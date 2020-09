On September 18, 2020, Nick Nicolescu, our fighter left this world. Survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Daniela Nicolescu, his daughter, Andreea Arangio, his son in law Sebastian Arangio and his cherished grandchildren Johnny and Sofia Arangio. Nick will always be remembered for his endless love for his family and he will be missed immensely till the end of time. Love you to the moon and back. Your family.



