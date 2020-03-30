|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nick in Hamilton on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Judith for 50 years. Loving father of Karen (Dave), Nick (Tracey) and Deanne (Justin). Proud Grandpa of Krystal (Nelson), Owen, Emmett and Darren, and cherished great-grandpa of Kassidy, Anthony, Katelynn and Kortney. Dear brother of Vic (Marilyn), Rinaldo (Maria), Liberatina (Nicola), the late Vito (Bianca) and the late Antonia (the late Augusto). Nick will be fondly remembered and missed by many extended family and friends in Canada and Italy. Private funeral prayers will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222), followed by Interment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery in Stoney Creek. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 30, 2020