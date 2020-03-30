Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicola D'Allessandro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicola Antonio D'Allessandro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicola Antonio D'Allessandro Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nick in Hamilton on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Judith for 50 years. Loving father of Karen (Dave), Nick (Tracey) and Deanne (Justin). Proud Grandpa of Krystal (Nelson), Owen, Emmett and Darren, and cherished great-grandpa of Kassidy, Anthony, Katelynn and Kortney. Dear brother of Vic (Marilyn), Rinaldo (Maria), Liberatina (Nicola), the late Vito (Bianca) and the late Antonia (the late Augusto). Nick will be fondly remembered and missed by many extended family and friends in Canada and Italy. Private funeral prayers will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222), followed by Interment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery in Stoney Creek. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -