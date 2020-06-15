Nicola PAIANO
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nicola (Nick) Paiano, on June 11, 2020. Born in Boiano Italy, on July 30, 1957, he was the beloved son of Brigida (Malatesta) and the late Giovanni Paiano. Nick is survived by his wife of 32 years Mary Grace (Bozzelli), and much loved son Jonathan. Nick will be missed by his sister Anna (Sam), brother-in-law Joe (Connie), Lina (Carmen), Antonette (late Benny), and Lenny. Proud uncle to 12 nieces and nephews; and great-uncle to 12 nieces and nephews. Nick also leaves behind his aunts, uncles, and cousins in Italy, the USA, and Canada. He faced many challenges and struggles in his life, and put up a good fight until the end. God bless him, as he will be forever in our hearts. Many thanks to the doctors and nurses at Hamilton General Hospital for their care and attention. Nick being a proud electrician, we are sure, is advising St. Peter of the safety of electric pearly gates. If so desired donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the family will be holding a private service. Please feel free to leave messages of condolence on line at www.baygardensfuneralhome.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 15, 2020.
