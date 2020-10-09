Nicola Saturnino

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family on October 7th, 2020. Nicola, in his 92nd year, was the beloved husband of 61 years of the late Maria Rosaria (nee Di Franco). Proud and loving father of Giuseppina and the late Fiore Sozio. Much loved nonno of Elena and Michele Minicucci and John and Linda Sozio. Cherished great-grandfather of James, Elizabeth, Thomas, Catherine, Michael and Gabriel, who loved him very much and will miss him dearly. Treasured son of the late Giuseppe and the late Biagina Saturnino and son-in-law of the late Giuseppe and the late Rosa Di Franco. Dear brother of the late Antonietta (the late Michele Trigiani) and Pasquale (the late Rina). Dear brother-in-law of the late Filippo Di Franco (Rosinella), Donata (Antonio Maffei), Carmelina (Antonio Ronca), Filomena (Filippo LaPenna) and Leonardo Di Franco (Domenica). Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends both here and in Italy. The family wishes to thank his longtime family doctor, Dr. R. Profetto, the VON's and the staff at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for their compassionate care in his final days. Nicola was a member of LiUNA for over 50 years and had many fond memories of his days in construction which he loved to share with his family. Nicola shared his love of gardening and animals, providing many of us with delicious fruits and vegetables for decades. We wish we had more time, but take comfort in the fact that his earthly suffering has ended. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Friday, October 9th, 2020 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Parish 63 Highway 20 East, Stoney Creek on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by private family Entombment. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice if so desired. Thank you for being a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Your gentle ways and quiet demeanour were a great example for us to follow. Your sacrificial love for the family and faith in Almighty God are an inspiration to us all. We love you, Nonno! Sempre nei nostri cuori! Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Please be aware that masks are mandatory and there may be a wait time upon entering the Funeral Home for the visitation due to capacity restrictions. Your patience is very much appreciated.