It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear husband, father and nonno, Nicola (Nick) Sienna, in his 94th year. Beloved husband of Luciana (nee Pagnotti) for 58 years. Loving father of Nancy (Peter), Patricia (Marco) and Marco (Donna). Cherished nonno of Jasmine, Francesco, Simon, Gianluca, Nicholas, Joshua, Adam, Elizabeth and Isaiah. We are comforted to know that Nick has been reunited with his first-born child Stefania (1963). Nick leaves behind his loving sisters Maria Pierini (late Giuseppe), Santa Mariani (late Paul) and Antonietta Taormina (John). He is predeceased by his sisters Anna Barzotti (late Camillo), Addolorata Casimirri (late Guido), Loreta Luzi (late Angelo) and Domenica Merlo (late John) and his brothers Father Gabriele Sienna, Vincenzo Sienna (late Angela), Giuseppe Sienna (Anita), and Francesco Sienna (Dolores). Nick cherished his in-laws as much as his own siblings; the late Teresa Pagnotti, the late Ida Corvaro (late Renato), the late Pietro Pagnotti (Annunziata), Maria Giammaria (late Primiano) and the late Lidiana Marcozzi (late Luigino). He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and family friends. Nick was born in San Andrea, Abruzzo, Italy in 1927 to Bartolomeo and Filomena (Luzi) Sienna and immigrated to Canada in his twenties. Nick worked at Dominion Stores as a butcher for many years. He was a hard worker whose main focus in life was to provide a good life for his family. Nick was loved by all and was always the first to show up when anyone needed help or support. He enjoyed spending time in his garden, trips to Florida and he was known for his porchetta. His greatest joy in his life was his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Visitation at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E., on Wednesday, July 15th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. It is mandatory that all guests practice physical distancing and wear a face mask or covering. Due to capacity restrictions, guests may be required to wait before entering the funeral home. Funeral Mass to take place at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 165 Prospect St. N., Hamilton, on Wednesday July 15th at 12:00 p.m. Attendance at the church is restricted to 50 people, and the same physical distancing rules will apply. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Parkinson Foundation would be appreciated.