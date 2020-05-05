Nicolaas 1932-2020 BOEKESTYN
That was a good run but all things must come to an end, and so I, Nick Boekestyn will be joining my dear wife Ellen of 56 years at Queens Lawn Cemetery where we will be together in perpetuity. I leave behind my lovely children Bob (Liz) from Vineland, Jackie (Kelvin) from Port Colborne and Hugh (the late Kay) from Foristell, MO. Also my grandson Jason (Amber), granddaughter Jennifer (Eric) and great-granddaughter, the lovely Mackenzie. My widowed brother Henk from N-Z, my sister Hennie (Frans), my niece Truus and nephew Jan from Holland. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 905-937-4444 whom I have entrusted with the details of my last trip to Grimsby. PS. We came to Canada in 1956 and left being proud Canadians. Thank you Canada. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
