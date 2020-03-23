|
Surrounded by her family at Brantford General on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the age of 44 years. Loving mother of Paula (Joel), and Jessica (Ryan). Dear grandma of her much cherished grandson Anthony. Cherished daughter of Bev Bomberry and Al Davis. Sister of Robert "Bob" Henry (Karen), Dorrie, and Rhonda. Survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Predeceased by her dad Robert Henry. Nikki had a passion for fishing, her music, and most of all spending time with her grandson. Resting at her cousin's home Keri Skye, 3760 6th Line after 6 p.m. Sunday. Funeral Service and Burial will be held at Lower Cayuga Longhouse on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. www.rhbanderson.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 23, 2020